ZocDoc Mines The Humor And Horror In Those Office Calls To Your Doctor

Ever called your doctor’s office to book an appointment from work or another very public place? You know that moment, the one where they ask what the problem is and you suddenly feel like you’re talking through a megaphone? That’s the moment ZocDoc wants you to think about.

The digital health care platform has launched a new ad campaign, with agency Goodby Silverstein & Partners New York, that finds the funny in your personal medical issues. In the ads directed by short-form comedy master David Shane, we see these moments play out, as the brand steps in to say, why go through all that when you can do it all online?





The new ads mark the first brand campaign for the seven-year old brand. ZocDoc hired Richard Fine as its first head of brand marketing in January, after growing to millions of monthly users across 50 states through primarily word of mouth. Fine is the co-founder of Help Remedies, and a former managing partner of agency Redscout. He says the goal of the campaign is to take a creative look at the most basic of patient problems like barriers to access, and target the nearly 90% of people who still think the phone is the only option for booking doctor appointments.

“We’re all at the mercy of a broken health care system in which many of us can relate to an experience that is absurd and Kafka-esque,” says Fine. “Our campaign finds humor in that shared experience. It makes light of these unnecessarily painful parts of the health care system. Technology has changed every part of our lives. How about–finally–health care?”

Fine was able to once again work with his Help Remedies co-founder Nathan Frank, now a creative director at Goodby Silverstein & Partners New York. “There is so much pain on both the patient and doctor side of the health care industry, it was tempting to exaggerate this pain and make a big ridiculous spectacle out of it, but in the end we decided it was more powerful to be honest and just point the camera at real likely scenarios that our real broken health care system creates,” says Frank. “There is no category more in need of new voice than health care. It is cold and clinical when it really should be the opposite. Richard Fine and I worked together on this very same challenge when we started Help Remedies together. It’s a unique privilege to be able to do this on a bigger scale.”