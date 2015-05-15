KFC Answers The Question: Can You Make A Music Video In A Lunch Hour?

How much can be fitted into a lunch hour? Aside from essential nourishment, maybe a little shopping, possibly a quick haircut or manicure, one might think.

So much more is possible, it turns out, as is proven in this new spot for fast food chain KFC. The brand challenged U.K. rappers Chip, Kano, and Wretch 32 to produce, shoot, and edit a music video in just 57 minutes. And they did it, producing what is claimed to be the world’s fastest-released music video in the process.

The stunt is intended to build on KFC’s existing “Pack More Into Lunch” campaign, aimed at promoting the chain’s expanded lunchtime menu.





The four-minute video was shot in a London multi-story car park and was filmed in two halves using a single drone camera and Movi rig. After 50 minutes filming, the footage was edited onsite in seven minutes. It was directed by That Go through production company Friend. Behind-the-scenes footage can be seen here.

The music track is Chip’s latest single, Feeling Myself, on which the double MOBO winner collaborated with Kano and Wretch 32.

Created by agency BBH London, the film is hosted on YouTube and is supported by social, PR, and other activity including a Snapchat campaign.