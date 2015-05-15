Toronto Drivers Got To Mad Max Their Ride With A “Fury Road” Dusty Car Wash

If you ever wanted to add a little Mad Max, post-apocalyptic dystopian vibe to your Corolla, but without all the fuel shortage, kidnapping and murder, you’re going to wish you lived in Toronto this week.

On May 11th, Warner Bros. Pictures Canada and agency Lowe Roche set up shop on a downtown city lot to create the Mad Max: Fury Road Dusty Car Wash. Drivers were invited to bring in their cars and have them creatively covered with dust, on which artists would then put imagery from the film, including skulls, flames, gears, movie quotes, and the movie title and release date (May 15!)





According to Lowe Roche, the car wash was open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and people lined up all day to Mad May their ride.