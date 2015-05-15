Watch The Trailer For “The Road Warrior” Re-Cut To Look More Like “Fury Road”

The trailer for Mad Max: Fury Road is one of the more intense and frenetic things that Hollywood has put on our screens in recent years. Quick-cuts and loud noises are de rigueur for trailers these days, of course, but the imagery contained in George Miller’s return to his iconic franchise goes a few deep cuts beyond the explosions and people getting punched that we’re used to in blockbuster trailers these days. But as this re-cut trailer for The Road Warrior from 190 Proof Entertainment demonstrates, the actual visual identity of Mad Max hasn’t really changed in three-plus decades.





The original trailer for 1983’s second installment in the post-apocalyptic franchise was a big slice of slow-paced, “In A World” goodness that makes the film look hilariously dated if you watch it now. But recut in the fast-paced Fury Road style, The Road Warrior looks like something else–namely, an entirely consistent vision of a grim future fit only for road warriors with colorful hair and flamboyant-yet-grim accessories. Granted, back in 1983, nobody had started calling director George Miller “mastermind” (he hadn’t even made Babe 2: Pig In The City yet!), and it’s similarly unlikely that 1983’s audiences would have known what to do with a trailer as flashy and thrilling as the recut Road Warrior–but for today’s audiences, it’s proof that Mad Max has always been a singular, frenetic vision.