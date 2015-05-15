Brisk Iced Tea Teams With Mishka For A Limited Line Of Streetwear Apparel

Brisk Iced Tea has long used strategic partnerships with culture brands to give it some edge in its chase of the creative, urban millennial male consumer. Last year, it was “Rap PSAs” on Vice and Noisey, a summer music concert series with Roc Nation, and a limited apparel collaboration with Crooks & Castles .

Now Brisk is teaming up with Brooklyn-based streetwear brand Mishka on a limited-edition apparel collection that will be available on MishkaNYC.com and through social media giveaways in key local markets all summer.





“We started partnering with street wear brands like alife back in 2013, and had great success—product was well received, and sold out quick,” says Brisk marketing director Kathryn Kennedy. “Consumers responded well—to them it was an authentic partnership. This year, we wanted to work with Mishka to do something bigger and more collaborative than ever before, both in the design process and in terms of point-of-sale.”

Kennedy says the brand gave Mishka designers full creative license to re-imagine and interpret Brisk’s packaging characters. The Brisk x Mishka line—which includes two shirts, a snapback hat, jersey and backpack—was designed by street artist L’Amour Supreme, who used the Brisk can art characters as inspiration. It’s also the first time Brisk’s collaboration products will be sold online through a retailer.



