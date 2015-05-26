A Radical Experiment In Work/Life Balance: The 7-Day Unplug

Woe to the real-estate broker who seeks work/life balance. “It’s a seven-day-a-week job,” says David DeSantis, a partner at TTR Sotheby’s International Realty . Clients call on all days, at all hours. “There’s no such thing as a weekend,” says DeSantis. “It’s kind of burned into you that if you want to succeed, if you want to be one of the top people in this business, you need to work every day.”

David DeSantis

Even when you unwind, even when you socialize, you’re still working on some level, says DeSantis. “The message pounded into us from day one–and frankly a message I repeat to my agents–is that every social interaction is an opportunity to connect and make business,” he admits. “Every time you meet someone, it goes through your mind: Who is this person, do they need to buy or sell real estate, who might they know,” he says. “It’s a decision tree you go through every time you meet someone.”

He’s the first to admit: “There are some aspects of that that are not appealing.” But it’s simply “a fact of life,” he says. “You look at the people who are successful, and they’ll all tell you that that’s exactly how they live.”

It was in 2010, though, when DeSantis began to wonder whether something had to change. He took three weeks off to travel to Australia, and yet he never felt he unplugged. Even on the other side of the planet, he was unable to let go, always reaching for his phone. He simply hadn’t trained his staff or his clients to manage without him, and so he was often working or worrying about work. “My enjoyment of this beautiful and wonderful place was completely marred.”

The year after that, some of DeSantis’s coworkers began to worry about him. Most of DeSantis’s colleagues have children, which forced a modicum of work/life balance, but DeSantis and his partner had none, and DeSantis was burning the candle at both ends. For his birthday, they surprised him with a gift: “seven days of silence.” He was given the week off, and the difference this time was that he wasn’t allowed to communicate with work. “We’re not taking your phone calls, we’re not taking your emails, we’ll handle it–just have a little faith,” they told him.

He went to the Adirondacks with a few friends. The first three days, he was miserable, frustrated. He was frankly skeptical that there was such a thing as unplugging in the business he chose. He found himself picking up his phone every few minutes, until finally his friends hid it from him. “It was kind of depressing, to be honest,” he remembers now. “I had just grown accustomed to the idea that that’s just the way it was: feeling fried until I retired was part of what came with this job.”

Every sixth week or so, he unplugs, completely, on the other side of the country.

But on the third day, something changed. He was out on a boat in the middle of a lake, and he felt, for the first time in a long time, calm. He reaches for a suitable metaphor, given his line of work. “I liken it to the feeling of paying off your mortgage,” he says. “This really tangible feeling of an enormous burden being lifted off your shoulders for the first time. I was completely at peace with the fact that I was not in communication with the rest of the world, and the world would be fine without me.”