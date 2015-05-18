Is It Time For Companies To Pay For Not Paying Enough? The “Walmart Tax” Gains Momentum

Making minimum wage dooms you to a life of hardship and toil. We in the U.S. have accepted or ignored this situation for a long time, while companies make billions of dollars by paying their workers less than enough to survive. But a national discussion about income inequality and the wave of worker protests for livable wages has brought attention to the issue. And now some policymakers want to add to the debate by focusing not just on the poor living conditions that result from low wages, but on the billions of dollars that the low-wage service economy costs every single taxpayer, as we pay for things like food stamps and health care for workers whose companies don’t pay them enough to live on.

Every year, U.S. taxpayers pay $153 billion in public assistance to working families, according to a recent study conducted by the University of California’s Berkeley Center for Labor Research and Education. This is more than the annual budgets of the U.S. Department of Education and Health and Human Services combined.

Paying low-wage employees more by raising the minimum wage–$15 an hour is what “livable” wage advocates are fighting for–is likely the most direct solution. But barring this, a few Connecticut lawmakers want to be the first in the nation to end what they see as essentially a massive payout to the Walmarts and McDonald’s of their state.





“It’s time for us to stop subsidizing these corporations. It’s time they redesign their business models to pay their employees a wage they can live on,” wrote Democratic state representative Peter Tercyak, a sponsor of the legislation, in an op-ed last year.

Connecticut’s proposed bill would charge large companies a fee of $1 per hour, per worker, for all workers who make less than $15 an hour. Only companies with more than 500 employees would pay, with the money raised going into state programs for early childhood development and social services. Retail, health care, and social assistance, private education services, and food services and accommodation sectors would be the industries most affected.

Proponents say the fee is only fair.

“Fees should be charged on employers that pay wages that are so low that people have to use welfare and food stamps in order to get by,” says Mary Kay Henry, international president of SEIU, a union backing the legislation as well as somewhat similar bills in other states.