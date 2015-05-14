Apple Wants To Keep Your Data Safe In The RadioShack Sale

Soon, about 1,700 RadioShack stores, as well as the company’s intellectual property, will have a new owner. But that new owner will not have access to information about people who bought their iPhones and iPads at RadioShack, if Apple has anything to say about it.

Apple filed a last-minute motion today, aiming to block the sale of personal data about consumers who purchased Apple products at RadioShack, according to iMore. Such a sale would violate the reseller agreement that RadioShack made with Apple.

Hedge fund Standard General looks poised to take over RadioShack’s assets, having bid $26.2 million. Among those assets is a massive database of user data like home addresses and email addresses.

According a post on Law360:

Selling Apple customer data would violate the tech giant’s privacy policy and its reseller agreement with Radioshack, Apple said. The company asked the court to keep its customer data out of the package of trademarks and other assets that will be up for grabs on May 11 if it attracts more than two bids.

AT&T filed a similar motion, seeking to keep data on its customers out of the hands of RadioShack’s new owners. What’s not clear is how these motions would impact the sale of other customer data, although it would presumably be unaffected.