How A Company Works When 100% Of The Staff Is Virtual

If you want your employees to get more done, you don’t need to bribe them with raises, vacation time, or Ping-Pong tables in the break room. Instead, let them choose when and where they work, and you could see an increase in productivity and revenue, finds a study by Regus, an office and meeting space provider.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

“Telecommuting job opportunities in general extend from entry-level to c-level executive, can be part-time or full-time, and are available across most every career field,” says Sutton Fell. “The only common thread is that the work can be done independently by phone, email, or other computer applications.” Hire The Right Employees The most important factor when hiring a remote worker is finding someone who’s trustworthy, and Sutton Fell says companies must do a lot of due diligence before hiring. “Listen to your gut on conversations with candidates,” she says. “Keep a keen ear for those who show passion for your company.” Also conduct multiple rounds of interviews through your hiring process. Be clear and communicative about goals and roles, says Sutton Fell. This generation hasn’t had geographic parameters to tell them how to work. Location and time is arbitrary. Millennials who are already accustomed to working remote might also be a good fit for virtual jobs. “When they were in college, they didn’t need to run across campus to go to the library,” says Sutton Fell. “They researched, wrote, and turned in term papers from their dorm rooms. This generation hasn’t had geographic parameters to tell them how to work. Location and time is arbitrary, which means they adapt well to working outside of an office setting.” Be Proactive About Communication Companies that are successful with remote structure conduct regularly scheduled meetings, says Sutton Fell. Frequent check-ins via email with individual employees can also be helpful. You should also pick up the phone or take advantage of video chatting, such as Google Hangouts. Sutton Fell has virtual coffee breaks with employees. “I do it intentionally and rotate through the company,” she says. “It helps us stay in sync.”

advertisement

Be Flexible About Hours With the exception of employees who handle client services, 90% of Sutton Fell’s team sets their own schedules. “It’s very fluid,” she says. “For the amount of time and stress companies spend in management and HR dealing with time-off requests, flexible hours reduces friction and saves us money.” Time zones can present a problem when you have employees scattered all over the country. Sutton Fell says employees need to pay attention and respect other employees’ time. For meetings, a mutually convenient time is chosen. Take Advantage Of Technology Employers often worry about what an employee is doing because they’re not visible, but this is often based on the historical stigma of telecommuting, says Sutton Fell. Today there are plenty of ways to track employees without them physically being in the office. Cloud-based team management services are evolving and are critical to virtual working arrangements. FlexJobs uses Sococo, a virtual office software that creates a picture of an office that allows coworkers to see who’s available. “You knock on their door by clicking on it,” says Sutton Fell. “It’s as if you’re popping your head into someone’s office. Software gives employees a sense of team. When you’re out of sight, you’re out of mind, but technology brings you together virtually.” Find A Way To Get Face Time Successful virtual companies find ways to meet in person, says Sutton Fell. Many conduct annual in-person meetings to bring together the team and develop relationships, but you should look for other opportunities as well.

advertisement

When Sutton Fell travels, she tries to meet with employees who live in the area, and she encourages others in her company to do the same. “If they’re traveling near anyone else on team, they can have lunch or dinner on the company,” she says.