Meet The Boss Of The Future

We work in an ever-changing, hyperconnected, world-scattered workplace. As the way we work changes, so too will the boss’s role need to shift to meet those demands.

Take, for example, the very makeup of the U.S. workforce. One in every three Americans is a freelancer of some sort, according to a 2014 survey by Freelancers Union and Elance. This includes independent contractors, moonlighters, people working temporary or multiple jobs, and freelance business owners. Many expect this figure will increase to up to 50% by 2020, filling half the workforce with free agents.

What does this mean for the boss of the future?

A lot. “In the past, people acted like the only way to be in business was to make money,” says Ken Blanchard, co-author of the book, The New One-Minute Manager. “Now everybody is working for their people, rather than their people working for them.”

For a sense of how the workplace might look five years from now, says Jeanne Meister, co-author of the book The 2020 Workplace and cofounder of the consulting firm Future Workplace, think for a moment of the way a Hollywood movie is made. Rather than hiring a permanent staff, a team of independent workers is pulled together, each of them filling a specific project need for the film. “These teams form and then disband when the movie is over,” says Meister, who sees this “Hollywood model” as one more companies across industries will adapt.

Businesses have the ability to grow insanely fast these days, going from relative obscurity to viral status sometimes overnight. That means managers need the ability to act quickly when it comes to putting together the perfect team needed to tackle whatever new challenge is at hand. “A leader is going to identify a new project–maybe it’s entering a new line of business or a new part of the world–and this is going to require a team with a new skillset,” says Meister. Cobbling together the leanest, most experienced team of people will require not just hiring, but overseeing a mixture of full-time and freelance people.

Five years from now, managers will need to be far savvier about how they connect and communicate with their teams. Collaboration platforms like Yammer, Chatter, and Slack are starting to make their way into workplaces as the main form of communication, replacing email. “A whole population of employees think email is dead,” says Meister. “It’s not just a new way of communicating and collaborating. This is basically a new way of working.”