Watch A Funny Short About What It Might Be Like To Actually Date a Popular Social Network

Even though the most popular social networks are seemingly ubiquitous and used for any number of purposes, it’s still easy to break down their identities into something fairly clear: Reddit is for cats and atheism, Pinterest is for weddings and cupcakes, Instagram is for pictures of your dinner, Twitter is for bothering celebrities, etc, etc, etc. All of which inspired British YouTube star Emma Blackery to create a short called “If Websites Started Dating” that looks at exactly what those various identies would be like on a first date.

Playing all of the parts herself, Blackery jumps from the style- (and mealtime-) obsessed Instagram, to the begging-for-followers Twitter, to the “showing you photos of people you may know” Facebook, to the humorless crusader for social justice that is Tumblr, and more. It’s a weird idea–personifying these services and then setting them up on a blind date isn’t necessarily the most intuitive place to comment upon what their users tend to prioritize–but that weirdness serves Blackery well, as she commits to the joke and clearly knows each service well enough to effectively satirize them.



