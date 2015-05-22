My Manager Says I’m Too Abrupt With Coworkers

When you’re busy, the niceties are usually the first thing to go. Who has time to say, “Could you please send me those notes this afternoon?” when, “I need those notes by noon” is so much more direct?

Career expert Alison Green (aka Ask A Manager) helps this reader figure out when she should pause to mind her Ps and Qs.

I am very “to the point” in my communication with my colleagues, as I am always busy. I am constantly being taken aside by my manager and told my communication is too abrupt, abrasive, or assertive, and could be perceived this way by my colleagues. This really upsets me, as it feel that at least once a week I am being taken aside and told that essentially I have an awful personality and that I should be changing it. I am not rude, just to the point, and feel like I am being singled out. When I say this is obviously an ongoing problem and that we should formalize these issues through performance management, I am told there is no need, which confirms to me that I am being told I’m good at all other aspects of my job, but am a horrible person. I don’t know what to do–this has been going on for 12 months and is sending me home in tears and panic attacks.

It doesn’t sound to me like you’re being told you’re a horrible person or have an awful personality. You’re being given feedback about an element of the way you’re communicating, yes, but this is no more saying that you’re a horrible person than saying that the person who needs to stop missing deadlines or be less verbose in her emails to clients is a horrible person.

You’re personalizing work-related feedback when you shouldn’t be.

And I get that it’s particularly easy to personalize it when the feedback is about how you’re interacting with people, but it’s still feedback about your work, not your character.

It also sounds like you’e not really heeding the feedback, which is the bigger problem here. You say that you’re pretty abrupt with your communications with people because you’re busy, which I get–oh how I get it!–but your manager is telling you clearly and repeatedly that that style doesn’t work well in the particular workplace you’re in.

The response to that can’t be to dig in your heels and keep doing it because you’re busy. That would be like hearing your manager say, “You need to build better relationships with clients,” or “You need to include more detail in your status updates,” and you saying, “No, I’m too busy, so I choose not to.” You don’t really get to choose not to.