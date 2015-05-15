These Subtle “Simpsons” Signs Form a Master Class In Filling The Frame With Jokes

Harry Shearer recently announced that he’s leaving The Simpsons after over 25 years of vocal excellence (and eeeexcellents ). Without the original voice of Ned Flanders, Seymour Skinner, and Kent Brockman, the already arguably long in decline show has even fewer hopes for a late-period renaissance. While the current version appears to be running on fumes at times, at least we’ll always have the first decade-plus to look back on–and a new imgur gallery zeroes in on one of the things that helped make those episodes some of the funniest things that have ever happened in the world.

Created by, well, a guy who goes by Boogerfuker, Signs Around Springfield is a collection that highlights some of the background gags that helped The Simpsons become an all-time classic, no matter what its future. Aside from everything else going for it–the family dynamics, the absurdity, the spot-on pop culture parodies, the endless supply of supporting characters–the show would always squeeze in some extra jokes with signs in establishing shots. Some are as simple as a gun store called Bloodbath and Beyond; others put the joke in the fine print, like the sign for Jollyland Gummi Bears whose tagline is “They hibernate in your colon.”

Have a look through some of our favorites in the slides above and let us know in the comments what your favorites are that aren’t here.