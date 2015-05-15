Unexpected Startup Lessons: Fake Names, Good Listening, And The Price Of Time

Though the software engineer has gone from working huge teams at Microsoft (as program manager for CLR and Xbox Live), to smaller groups at Netflix (as product manager for its Ready Device Platform), to a founding team of two at women’s-intimates startup True&Co., to launching Lumoid’s “try before you buy” gadget service on her own, Ramamurthy tells Fast Company, “The responsibilities scaled up.”

Aarthi Ramamurthy

In the 16 months since launch, Lumoid’s gone from about 10 orders on a good day to around 100 consistently. The company’s morphed from only renting photo and video equipment into distributing all kinds of wearables as well as drones. Ramamurthy says there are 4,000 people on the waiting list to take the Apple Watch out for a spin. They’ve recently moved from a 200-square-foot office to a spacious warehouse, and employ 10 full-time and four part-time staffers. Seventy percent of the staff is female, Ramamurthy says.

At its most basic level, learning how to build a company from scratch has included how to tackle everything from a printer out of toner to getting more inventory and setting up new merchandise partnerships. As such, here are Ramamurthy’s takeaways on handling all manner of growth.

When Ramamurthy landed at Microsoft in 2005, she was well-equipped to handle the technical aspects of the job, armed with a master’s in engineering from the PSG College of Technology in her native India. But Ramamurthy admits that when she landed in Seattle in November, having never traveled to a foreign country before, she was riddled with self-doubt. Pushing past the internal voice that asked, “What am I doing here?,” Ramamurthy took the challenge of making every day a school day.

It’s humbling constantly thinking, Wow, I suck at everything.

“I am just terrible at most things,” Ramamurthy says with a laugh. “So when I’m really bad at something, I start learning, then doing more of it, then I get really good at it,” she explains. “It’s humbling constantly thinking, Wow, I suck at everything,” Ramamurthy says. “Then you realize when you are really good at [something], you are not being a good CEO.” Learning when it is time to hand things off not only helps others learn to take responsibility, but also allows Ramamurthy to move on to a new challenge, a key to growth, both personal and professional, she says.

When Ramamurthy first conceived of Lumoid’s service, she had a preconceived notion that consumers were only going to rent, never buy. E-commerce was something other businesses would handle. But after the first few orders, it became apparent that people would get the product home and then tell Lumoid they wanted to keep it. Ramamurthy remembers saying, “That is not our business model. What are we going to do for the next set of customers who want our items?”