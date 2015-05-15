Why Does This App Think I’m A Sociopath?

When I looked myself up on Crystal , an app that aims to help people “communicate with empathy” by profiling their email recipients’ personality, it felt like reading a report card from a preschool class: “Sarah is analytical, skeptical, and focused on results, but also appreciates ideas and likes to talk.”

I called founder Drew D’Agostino to find out. “I actually have a fairly similar profile,” he reassured me. “I mean, mine is not all the way there. But it says some similar things.”

Crystal had, in many ways, diagnosed me as a sociopath . Meanwhile, seemingly everyone in my Twitter was raving about its “eerily accurate” assessments. Of course, they were getting assessments like “friendly, casual, and extremely perceptive.”

Do I “use data to prove a point”? Sure. But when I arrived at the “It comes naturally to Sarah to…” section, things turned a bit darker. According to Crystal, it does not come naturally to me to:

D’Agostino based Crystal on a common personality profiling system he used in a previous job to better understand how to communicate with employees. Called DISC, the assessment measures the four behavioral traits that make up its acronym–Dominance, Influence, Steadiness, and Conscientiousness—and uses the results to build profiles about how people work.

Employees of companies that use DISC assessments typically take a test to determine whether they are, say, an “achiever,” a “counselor,” a “creative,” or an “enthusiast.” Crystal instead attempts to match people to these types of profiles based only on publicly available text written by or about them. In order to do so, the startup experimented with beta users who had taken an actual DISC assessment to see which changes in the algorithm brought the app’s results closer to their self-reported DISC assessment results. “You’re not going to find a published paper from an academic somewhere about the theory,” D’Agostino says. “It’s really just completely practice.”

Crystal uses natural language processing, for instance, to look for patterns in what people write. In my case, D’Agostino says, one factor that may have led to the app pegging me as direct, blunt, and focused on results is that I write in short, direct sentences without a lot of adjectives or hyperbole. See what I mean? There are “thousands of criteria” like this that the algorithm takes into account.

Here’s how Crystal works: When a user installs the Gmail plugin, she can use it for free for three weeks (after that, it costs $19 per month). It adds a new button in her composition window. Clicking it brings up a profile of the person to whom she’s composing an email, and offers suggestions for how to consider his or her personality when they’re communicating.





About 50,000 people have used the invite-only site, according to D’Agostino. Though he started Crystal with the idea that it would be a management tool, people have emailed him to say they’ve used it to help them sell, recruit, and even date better. He says one user, a non-native English speaker, even said that it was helping him overcome the subtleties in the language.

After a couple of weeks with Crystal loaded in my inbox, though, it hasn’t meaningfully impacted my communication.