KFC’S Double Down Looks Like Kale Salad Next To Hardee’s Triple-Threat “Most American Thickburger”

Just in time for bathing suit season, Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr have introduced a sandwich concoction that’s about as harmful for your body as chucking a lit July 4th firecracker down your gullet.





The forthcoming Most American Thickburger is a monstrous cheeseburger topped with a flayed hot dog, served over a bed of kettle chips. It contains 1,030 patriotic calories, 64 jingoistic grams of fat, and hopefully enough cynically calculated transgression-as-freedom strategy to make Americans stand up and declare: “This is not my thickburger.” If you thought the KFC Double Down made you feel like part of a species that had collectively jumped the shark sandwich, just wait until you get one of these things.

The Most American Thickburger goes on sale May 20 at participating locations. God help us all.