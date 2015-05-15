Relive The Mad Men Era With An Exhaustive Interactive Retrospective From Google Play

Just as reality is starting to sink into the hearts of Mad Men fans that the show will end its eight-year run on May 17, Lionsgate and Google Play have unveiled a deep interactive archive of the entire series.





Created by Stinkdigital, “The Mad Men Experience” includes more than 300 pieces of content, including never seen before material, pictures, videos, commentaries and interviews, a historical timeline of the show, and the ability to more in-depth looks at various show storylines from over the years.

It’s Google Play’s first such partnership with a TV show, and in addition to being an art exhibit-style web experience, it’s also a pretty elaborate sales pitch, with links sprinkled throughout to buy single episodes of the show, complete seasons, featured books, and the music from the show’s soundtrack.





Stinkdigital CEO Mark Pytlik says the site was created in six weeks and the biggest challenge was coming up with an interesting navigational system for all of the content. “We not only wanted users to be able to move through the site chronologically; we also wanted them to be able to explore by character and dominant theme,” says Pytlik. “Our hope was that we could come up with an experience that had a logical flow but that users could also get lost in.”

The site is only accessible in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia