This Is The Last New Promo For “Mad Men” You WIll Ever See And Of Course It Gives Away Nothing

As Don Draper once famously taught us, the word “nostalgia” in Greek literally translates to ‘the pain from an old wound.’ A new promo for the final episode of Don Draper’s showcase, Mad Men, is guaranteed to incite so much old wound-pain from those who’ve been following along from the start.

It’s been a long-running joke, how little is revealed in Mad Men’s scenes from next week. Seth Meyers even put together a a supercut on a recent episode, full of the least revealing scenes from these clips, moments such as Lane Pryce cryptically intoning, “There’s no fog in London.” It’s been part of an overall strategy to keep a lid on as many details as possible, including the year of each coming season. Even these promotional photos from February turned out to be kind of a dodge, obscuring Roger’s mustache from an eager public. Now that the final episode is upon us, Matthew Weiner and co. are not deviating from form with the last new Mad Men promo we’ll ever see.





Not a single new frame of footage is on display. Instead, it’s a montage of clips from the show, set to Paul Anka’s “Times Of Your Life,” that seems scientifically engineered to pluck at the heartstrings of superfans, and also anyone who’s ever taken stock of his or life and felt like Don Draper in his empty apartment, wondering what happened.