How To Prepare For Your First Board Meeting

You’ve worked incredibly hard to get to where you are. You’ve demonstrated you can drive results, develop people, lead teams, and champion innovations. Your future has never been brighter.

Then one day, you get the call: “We’d like you to speak to the board.”

You hang up the phone feeling half-excited, yet half-terrified. On the one hand, this incredible opportunity can propel your career to new heights. If you weren’t doing a great job, then they wouldn’t want to hear from you.

On the other hand, you feel intense fear. What if you forget what you were going to say? What if they think you’re not such a great leader after all?

Relax. Here are five strategies that can help you prepare for this exciting, but terrifying, experience.

When speaking to the board for the first time, you must keep reminding yourself of what the board wants more than anything else–to have confidence in your ability to lead. You’re not there to dump a bucket of data all over the table. Tell your story instead.

You may think throwing out a barrage of data points will impress the board and show them you’ve really done your research. Sorry to break it to you, but they don’t care. What they do care about is that you are able to tell a convincing story about your strategic priorities.