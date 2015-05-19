We’re obsessed with studying the habits of successful people to figure out how to better structure our days and lives.

But how can you tell if your daily habits put you on the right track to success? The following 12 habits of successful young entrepreneurs should give you some easy insight you can apply to your own personal and professional lives. 1. Evaluate Your Actions and Priorities Daily Jesse Lear Photo: Robert Fogerty Jesse Lear, founder of VIP Waste Services, asks himself a single question each day: “If I live every day the way I did today, what kind of future would I create?” He credits this question with helping him to constantly evaluate his actions and make sure they line up with his priorities. 2. Seek New Experiences Successful entrepreneurs have a habit of seeking new experiences. They get tired of doing the same thing each day, every day–that’s what opens their minds to the new experiences they draw on as they grow their companies. As an aspiring business owner, get in the habit of seeking new experiences. These things stretch your comfort zone and make you more open to the new ideas that will drive your success. 3. Take a Contrast Shower Phil Dumontet, CEO of Dashed, swears by this morning ritual. Each day he takes a hot-cold contrast shower, using it to clear his head and invigorate his body. He learned this routine as a marathoner, but now uses it daily to get himself going. It might sound crazy, but a contrast shower can help you start your day with a better mood and a heightened focus. 4. Set Clear Goals Patrick Ambron Photo: via BrandYourself Patrick Ambron, cofounder of BrandYourself, sets himself only three goals each day. Then, he works on them with relentless focus to the exclusion of everything else–no matter how urgent the other tasks that pop up each day might seem. Doing so helps him avoid distractions and achieve specific, needle-moving results quickly. If you want to get started with a similar habit, take another lesson from Ambron and set your goals at a weekly planning session. Every Friday, he meets with his leadership team to set the goals he’ll focus on for the next week.

5. Enjoy Helping Others The millennial generation is known for desiring work that is both fulfilling and meaningful; it’s one of the many reasons millennials make such great entrepreneurs. To be a successful business owner, you have to have a habit of enjoying helping others, as this allows you to find what makes your customer happy, produce it, and enjoy the rewards. Not sure where to start? Find a cause that really ignites your passion and contribute to it in some way–whether with your time, your money, or some other resource. Let the excitement you feel carry over to the work you do every day. 6. Take Time to Build Your Team Jon Reynolds, co-founder of SwiftKey, started out intending to outsource some the coding of his app. However, he quickly found out that it was worth the effort to develop software in-house. Since then, the company has focused primarily on building a team that can complete tasks with quality and efficiency. Take a lesson from Jon and be thoughtful about the way you grow your company. Just because it seems like everybody else is outsourcing doesn’t mean it’s the right fit for you. 7. Don’t Take No for an Answer Jessica Scorpio and Sam Zaid Photo: via Getaround When Jessica Scorpio and Sam Zaid came up with the idea of creating a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace, there were plenty of naysayers. They were told that people would never be comfortable sharing their cars, and that insurance companies wouldn’t offer coverage. Instead of giving up, the team created a partnership with Berkshire Hathaway to offer the security of appropriate insurance. They didn’t take no for an answer–and you shouldn’t either. 8. Don’t be Afraid to Leap All entrepreneurs face a time when they simply have to let go and launch into the unknown. Young entrepreneurs aren’t afraid to take this step–although, the most successful of them do so with a well-educated guess, having done their homework ahead of time. Learn from them by preparing to the best of your abilities, but not being afraid to step on the gas when it’s time to move forward with your business concept.

