Architecture Students Build A Suit That Simulates Sleeping In Zero Gravity

Sleeping in space seems great–you have an incredible view of the stars, for one thing, plus without gravity pulling you down, you probably won’t wake up up with a sore back. Architecture students at AA Visiting School Slovenia figured out a way to simulate the feeling of sleeping in space: by building a full-body “levitation suit,” and letting tourists take it for a ride.

AA Visiting School Slovenia

Built at the Cultural Centre of European Space Technologies (KSEVT) in Slovenia, the suit is suspended in space and held up by cables, letting the wearer sleep in any position. The students call the experience “3-D sleeping”–an admittedly silly term, considering that everything we do is in 3-D. But you can see what they’re getting at: without gravity holding you down, you could sleep with your arms and legs stretched out in every last direction.

As for whether that’s what it actually feels like to sleep in outer space: Astronauts tend to sleep in small pods outfitted with sleeping bags that attach to the wall. (Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield explains below.) Short of landing a spot aboard the International Space Station, a visit to the KSEVT may be the next best thing.

[via Dezeen]