Today in Tabs: I Don’t Mean To Tab At You But I Feel Good Doing It

H oly dang cow Seymour Hersh! Amid all the back-and-forth about his allegations regarding ISI’s involvement in the Bin Laden raid—is it true? Should it have been a blog post ? Or perhaps a cartoon caption contest?—Sy found time to bellow at Slate’s Isaac Chotiner over the phone. The whole thing is a little

But it’s definitely worth reading. For pairing, may I recommend Elspeth Reeve’s analysis of Our Changing Feelings About Sy Hersh in TNR. There are graphs! I’ll be over here quietly worshipping RJ Hillhouse.

I started looking for stuff about Instant Articles—it’s a Facebook thing that lays psychoactive eggs behind your eyes, I think—but my computer kept moaning at me and crashing Chrome, because in my heart I do not care. John Herrman provides actual insight, in probably the best ᴄᴏɴᴛᴇɴᴛ ᴡᴀʀs post so far. I just wanted to point out that the Facebook’s “walled garden” has been compared to the AOL of yesteryear many times for a few years now (topical!), and what happens in walled gardens?

Startup Castle is going to end just like The Beach, calling it now.

Startup Castle is literally this https://t.co/50rR5QSC06 — Kevin Nguyen (@knguyen) May 14, 2015

HOWEVER, they do have a perfect potential resident in DINO-CHICKENS. “We want to learn how beaks evolved, so we made a dino-chicken,” the scientist blatantly lied. Fear the coming Bird Age, when Franzen will rise above all men as the chosen spokesman of the Bird God and tell us what our poops taste like.

It took science to put the Velociraptor back in the chicken, but cats required help from no man to put themselves into our hearts (and gray matter). Congrats to that extremely bored scientist for sneaking an ALF reference in there.

Sevenses is an epic disaster….novel.