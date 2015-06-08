5 Startups Taking On The Big, Unsexy Problems Of City Government

In recent years, we’ve heard a lot about how technology can improve “citizen engagement.” Platforms that let us report potholes , follow previously closed public meetings, and fund community projects provide new ways for citizens to interact with government. Their great potential is that they give citizens more say in decision making.

But they’re also not the whole story of “civic tech.” Alongside these consumer-facing companies, there are many others taking on the deeper, more intractable problems of government. “While the civic tech excitement and energy has been great for cities across the country, it represents only one piece of a much larger movement that has the potential to redefine government on every level, not just citizen engagement,” says Dustin Haisler, chief innovation officer at e.Republic, an e-government publishing and research company.

Here then are five startups Haisler thinks we should be paying more attention to. They may not be as sexy and as marketable as some, he says. But each has “the ability to catalyze massive amounts of change from within city hall.”

Pondera Solutions offers what it calls “fraud detection as a service.” It takes data from tax filings, employers, and benefits systems and then, using Google’s Prediction API engine, identifies patterns of suspicious activity. “They use big data to predict fraud,” Haisler says. “They’ll take known fraudulent actors and they’ll train this machine learning system to find other types of people who exhibit similar types of behavior to them.”

It claims to save governments money and time in detecting fraud and stopping it.

Cities tend to sit on all kinds of land they don’t know what to do with. OpportunitySpace brings all it into the open. A marketplace for “under-valued land and buildings,” it connects available space with potential new owners and tenants. “States and city governments often have no idea what to do with this stuff and they’ll hire high-dollar consultants to figure out what to do with it,” Haisler says. “This gives that land more exposure and lets people come forward and say, ‘Hey, I want to do something with that.'”

NIC offers to run government websites top-to-bottom, taking care of all hosting and maintenance issues. What’s unusual is that it asks governments for no money upfront. NIC gets paid from service fees–for example, a cut of the money you pay when you renew your driving license. “It eliminated the barrier completely to government to set up new sites, because there was no longer this huge multimillion contract at the front. It was basically a transaction play,” Haisler says. With dozens of contracts, NIC isn’t a small company–it’s listed on Nasdaq–which is another reason Haisler likes them. “Most people think of govtech and they think of this little company and give it a pat on the back. This is a big company, and it’s very disruptive,” he says.