Are You Hiring Smart?

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Hiring the right team is one of the most important decisions you can make. You have only a few hours at most to get a feel for a person, and it turns out there are better ways to approach the hiring process than we previously thought. Did you know it is better to post a listing online than to simply asks friends and colleagues for recommendations? Watch the video to find out facts like that and more.

