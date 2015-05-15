Are You Hiring Smart?

Hiring the right team is one of the most important decisions you can make. You have only a few hours at most to get a feel for a person, and it turns out there are better ways to approach the hiring process than we previously thought. Did you know it is better to post a listing online than to simply asks friends and colleagues for recommendations? Watch the video to find out facts like that and more.
