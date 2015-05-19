Why Making A Career Switch Isn’t As Hard As You Think

The stigma of “career hopping” is waning. Employers no longer shy away from job seekers who are looking to change their role, or even industry.

My own career path has been an interesting and varied journey. I began in the shoe department of Nordstrom, where I started working on the displays and quickly rose through the ranks, turning my focus to developing the brand’s now-famous reputation for customer service. Then I got a job at Microsoft, overseeing sales and guiding the technology buying process for customers. After Microsoft, I worked with two interactive marketing agencies before founding my own customer experience (CX) agency, Tahzoo.

Through this journey, I’ve learned the importance of thoughtful research, self-evaluation, and persistence. If you are looking to make a career change, here are some tips for how to make it happen.

Introspection is key to a successful career shift. Before you even start a job search, take a look at your current role and identify what elements most interest and excite you and where you excel. Can you run a team well? Do you always secure new business? Are you a “customer whisperer”? Then, look at the areas of the business where you wish you had a more active role, or where you would like more expertise. Don’t take a narrow view of your role, but look at where your strengths play into the overall business.

Determining your strengths, weaknesses, and goals will help you decide what the next step in your career should be. For example, I knew I wanted to work for a tech company when I realized just how much technology was impacting the entire retail process, from the manufacturers all the way to my role in the display department. I wanted to get to the source of the technology–I wanted to work for a company that made the technology. And I made that happen.

Once you’ve identified your strengths, find a job that will play into those skills. Figure out what your strongest skill set is and play that up. These need to be the skills that make you a valuable employee across the board. You need to be confident in the skills you identify–if you’re in an interview and put on the spot regarding your lack of industry experience, your ability to convey confidence in your unique skill set will be crucial.

In any company, it takes multiple perspectives to solve a business problem. As a job candidate, you can show your value by displaying the characteristics that will make you an efficient problem-solving employee, and show how an outside perspective can benefit the business. Perhaps your solutions and approaches are nonconventional to the industry. Even better. Bring the next company you work for a fresh look and new thinking. If you can demonstrate your commitment and confidence in the value that you know you will add to a company, that will make you an attractive candidate to hire.