How To Help Innovation Grow Up At Your Organization

While Silicon Valley is well recognized as a bedrock of technology innovation, it’s a myth the magic only happens within startups and out of a garage. Enterprises are indisputably better positioned to innovate at scale, in part given their financial and human capital.

The trick is for the big boys to take the leap. In doing so, they will understand and foster the approach that best fits the business.

Naysayers maintain that large companies struggle with innovation once they reach a certain size, losing their creative DNA along the way. I’d argue the opposite. There are examples throughout time of brands that have instead leveraged size, influence, and a history of innovation to radically develop new lines of profitable business.

No matter how you choose to make your mark, to truly be an innovative enterprise, the DNA must be embedded in the culture.

Take GE, one of the greatest innovation factories in the world. The company’s value rose 4,000% under Jack Welch’s long tenure at the helm. It’s always been a brand willing to take risks, bringing us the convenience of electric toasters, oven ranges, and refrigerators in its earlier days. But GE also deftly branched out into new industries, creating the first U.S. jet engine, LEDs, and health care technologies such as the MRI. It even possesses leadership positions in green tech and biofuel.

GE may very well be the “renaissance man” of the corporate world.

The lesson? Just because you make widgets today doesn’t mean you have to only make widgets tomorrow. Large organizations need to explore secondary or tertiary markets. Determine how and where your core competency plays to your benefit, and take a logical, yet bold, leap that will be accretive to the core.

While GE’s engineering prowess is no doubt its driver, equally transformative impact can come in other forms, like business model innovation or reimagining how revenue is created and collected. For instance, the introduction of SaaS distribution revolutionized enterprise software, commoditizing pricing and delivery, and shifting the burden of IT support costs from the end user to the technology provider.