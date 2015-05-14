advertisement
The Brand Evolution Of “Rolling Stone” Magazine

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Rolling Stone has been under media scrutiny lately for screwing up the basic tenets of journalism with “A Rape on Campus.” We look back on the magazine’s origins in the Summer of Love, the gonzo journalism that Hunter S. Thompson popularized in its pages, and the series of controversies that have plagued the magazine in recent years.

