advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Can Microsoft Get Its Groove Back? The Evolution Of The Brand In 3 Minutes

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Over the years Microsoft has brought us indispensable tools including Word and Internet Explorer, and amazing devices like the Xbox. But today, almost everyone you know has a computer in their pocket–and Microsoft is having trouble competing with Apple. Watch the above video to see how Microsoft has rebooted its marketing strategy to refresh the brand.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life