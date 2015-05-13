There’s A Very Good Reason Domino’s Is Obsessed With Pizza Emoji Right Now

Last night Domino’s announced people will soon be able to order pizza through Twitter, either a tweet and with an emoji, specifically the pizza emoji, beginning May 20th. Customers who add their Twitter handle to their Domino’s Pizza Profile will be able to order their customized Easy Order by tweeting #EasyOrder or the almighty pizza emoji to @Dominos.

Leading up to the announcement, the brand’s Twitter feed became a canvas for creative expression via pizza emoji. Some users tried to crack the code, writing their own pizza tweets, to which Domino’s responded with even more pizza emoji tweets and the good news of the impending order tool. Even JCPenney started tweeting their own emoji at Domino’s.

It may seem like a marketing gimmick, but Twitter ordering will be a permanent fixture in the brand’s AnyWare digital ordering strategy. As goofy as pizza emoji are, it’s a perfectly natural extension of the brand’s strategy, based on how digital sales, as chief marketing officer Russell Weiner told Co.Create last year, “got better repeat (business), higher spending, customer satisfaction is higher, they order new products at a two-to-one ratio, and then there’s all the data to learn from.”

Pizza lovers? #blessed.