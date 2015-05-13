The Original Hamburglar Is Back In This Gritty Fan Film Also Starring Ronald And Grimace

The return of the Hamburglar to the McDonaldland pantheon was met with initial fanfare , the way that nostalgia often refracts the things we tolerated as children into fond memories simply because we remember their existence from a time in our lives when life was simpler. That excitement quickly turned to a mild sort of revulsion when the first spot starring the Hipster Hamburglar was released, replacing his comedic, burger-thieving antics with a weird bummer of a bit about how annoying the Hamburglar’s wife is.

Few of us have spent much time staying awake at night wondering about the relationship between the Hamburglar and the special person in his life, and the agency Whiskey Tongue opted to make their own Hamburglar spot that tells a more thematically on-point story–essentially Hamburglar fan-fiction. That spot stars a fairly rough-looking Ronald McDonald and Grimace as they cruise down the road to the tunes of “Radar Love” in Ronald’s vintage Chevy coupe, on their way to pick up the Hamburglar as he’s released from the pokey. The 60-second spot bills itself as “Chapter 1: Paroled,” and the website for the pirate campaign promises to make the subsequent chapters in the McDonaldland saga interactive by crowd-sourcing ideas for future episodes. It’s unclear what that entails, but Mayor McCheese probably ought to watch his back.