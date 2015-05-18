Slack’s New Podcast: “‘This American Life’ Meets ‘Office Space’ Meets ‘Monty Python'”

For a Silicon Valley phenom, Slack has an atypically low-key personality. Yes, its goal–getting the busy people of the world off email and into a more modern and efficient form of teamwork –is audacious. Sure, it’s been remarkably successful, racking up 750,000 daily active users for its messaging platform and reaching a valuation of $2.8 billion in less than two years. And yet the company, led by Flickr cofounder Stewart Butterfield , is anything but bombastic. Instead, it comes off as unassuming, quirky, and humane.

Now it’s doing something in keeping with that character: It’s launching a podcast. The first episode of Slack Variety Pack debuts today. You can listen to it right here:

Slack CMO Bill Macaitis

Slack has sponsored podcasts before, including 99% Invisible, StartUp, and Reply All. (99% Invisible host Roman Mars even conducted a live edition of his show about design during Slack’s first-anniversary party at a San Francisco nightclub last February.) This is something different: a podcast imbued with the values the company tries to bring to its service, created specifically to appeal to the sort of people who use Slack, or might be good prospects to do so.

The idea is to present “stories about work and life, told in a very human voice,” explains Bill Macaitis, Slack’s CMO. “Funny, inspirational, serious, innovative. It was something we hadn’t seen a lot of podcasts doing.”

The pilot episode’s tone is energetically lighthearted and upbeat, for the most part. A segment on quantum computing is laden with jokes, asides, and sound effects. And even the most sober item, on a schoolteacher chosen to be part of a private company’s plans to colonize Mars, isn’t exactly hard-hitting journalism. (It doesn’t address how Mars One plans to accomplish that feat, or the vast skepticism over whether it knows what it’s doing.)

“We love those stories about people who are transforming industries, or who have found their purpose in life,” Macaitis says.