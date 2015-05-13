YouTube Viewers Really Want To Learn How To Kiss

From drawing lessons to home repair tutorials, “how to” searches on YouTube are increasing 70% year over year, according to a Google report . So far in 2015, over 100 million hours of how-to videos have been watched in North America on YouTube, and while many of them are technical tutorials, the most popular search term turns out to be instructions on the most human way to connect that we know: how to kiss.

The Most Popular “How To” Searches On YouTube From 2012-2015

1. how to kiss

2. how to tie a tie

3. how to draw

4. how to get a six pack in 3 minutes

5. how to make a starburst bracelet rainbow loom

6. how to make a cake

7. how to curl your hair with a straightener

8. how to make a bow

9. how to make a paper airplane

10. how to dance

YouTube currently has 135 million instructional videos, many gathered in the supergenres of beauty, cooking, and home maintenance/improvement. That’s a lot–but it’s unclear how how it stacks up to YouTube’s total number of videos, which are constantly increasing at a rate of 300 hours of video added to YouTube every minute.

What is clear is that consumption is increasing, especially among the young, with one August 2014 study finding that 81.9% of youths between the ages of 14 and 17 use YouTube at least once a week, along with 77% of people age 18-34. Google found the latter age group (“millennials”) to be so aware of YouTube’s how-to library that 67% of them agree they can find a YouTube how-to on anything they want to learn.

Young YouTube superfans can be a febrile, ravenous group, but they’re also passionate and loyal. Better harnessing these fans to make more money for YouTube is the task for Susan Wojcicki, who took over YouTube back in February 2014. It might not just be young YouTube fans looking up “how to kiss,” but with how-to videos on prom hair and makeup and drawing, it’s a massive new audience that is growing up in an era where YouTube is a prime resource to learn new skills from scratch.

[via Search Engine Land]