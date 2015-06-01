Make The Lives Of The Elderly Better: Give Them Bike Rides

Ole Kassow knows how to help the elderly feel a little less lonely: He gives them a ride in his rickshaw.

Two-and-a-half years ago, Kassow noticed a friendly-looking gentleman sitting on a bench near his home in Copenhagen. The two started greeting each other regularly, and it dawned on Kassow that the man might like a ride on his bike. After all, everyone in Copenhagen rides bikes; in fact, older people used to ride bikes even more than they do now.

Kassow visited the nursing home where the man, named Thorkild, lives and asked him out. The man, who’s in his nineties, said yes and they started rambling all over the city, taking in the places Thorkild liked to visit in his younger days.





Then, not long after, the nursing home got in touch to say other residents also wanted to be taken in the two-seat passenger bike.

“They really enjoyed that and it really gave all of us mutual benefits,” Kassow says. “They got to get out into the local community and see the things they remembered, and I got some really good stories and relationships.”

Now, Kassow runs a burgeoning network of rickshaw “pilots” in 25 cities, including many outside Denmark. What started as a chance encounter and a simple gesture kindness has sprung into something larger. He calls it “Cycling Without Age.”

“It’s humbling and exciting to see how this is creating so much enthusiasm in places I would never have thought would be interested in something like this,” he says.