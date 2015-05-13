Today in Tabs: The Danger Of Exploding Bananas

Friend spends some time towards the end of the piece talking about failing to get Andreessen to talk about some concerns with the total mess that is Silicon Valley and the VC business model, but the real meat of the criticism is buried in paragraph 22. Venture funding accounts for less than 0.3% of U.S. GDP. To put that in context, Hollywood claims 3.2% and–if the numbers I grabbed from Wikipedia are correct– prisons account for 0.4%.

It’s a portrait of that quintessentially American hero: the rich and successful huckster. But it is also a portrait of that other American protagonist: the journalist being taken in by the wealthy, the powerful, the spectacular.

I know Rusty already Tabs’d the Marc Andreessen profile in The New Yorker , but I can’t stop thinking about it so I’m going to Tabs it again. Honestly, I hope someone is writing their graduate thesis on the document; it is such a rich source of poetic but probably facile metaphors for American business and the American press. Consider: the special magic of a journalist from the popular press writing about a VC’s explicit marketing strategy of getting placed in the popular press without talking about why they chose to cover Andreessen and how they got so much access. Or: a tapestry of far-seeing foresight so powerfully woven by Andreessen that when Tad Friend can’t work out how to operate Andreessen’s restroom, he attributes this to Andreessen’s visionary toilet .

If I seem to have fixated on the 0.3%, it is because it’s one of the few numbers in Friend’s profile that doesn’t come with six to nine zeroes after it. I am a simple man and easily flummoxed by millions and billions. They all seem so big! Figuring out how to communicate about scale in a way that does not just dissolve into dizzying figures is hard. Earlier this week, Deb Chachra and Charlie Lloyd tried to do that around a different Californian problem: the lack of water. Remember when we all hated almonds for a week and then got embarrassed and confused and stopped? It turns out the underlying problem is still going on.

Alternate timeline version of previous paragraph: If I seem to have fixated on the 0.3%, it is because it’s one of the few numbers in Friend’s profile that doesn’t come with six to nine zeroes after it. I am a simple man, easily flummoxed by millions and billions so it was refreshing to see all of that put into some kind of context. It is all too easy to mistake the frequency of news coverage for a marker of importance rather than a marker of newness. The 0.3% asks us to consider the very real possibility that what happens in Silicon Valley barely matters at all.

