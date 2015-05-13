Austin City Employees Given Special Training To Deal With…Women?

Change is difficult, and it’s important that organizations give their employees resources and support during a leadership transition. Which is why the city of Austin, Texas invited experts from as far away as Florida to help city employees deal with women. Wait, what?

As the Austin American-Statesman reports, the newly elected Austin City Council is majority women for the first time in its history (seven women and four men including the mayor). To help city employees who interact with the council function in the new world order, the city manager’s office offered a two-hour training in March on how to talk business with women.

Jonathan K. Allen, who was a city manager in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla., when it had an all-female city commission, helpfully offered the advice that women ask a lot of questions, so patience is paramount. He learned this not only from his job, but from his 11-year-old daughter, who once asked him a bunch of questions on the way to volleyball practice.

As the Statesman‘s Lilly Rockwell reports: “’In a matter of 15 seconds, I got 10 questions that I had to patiently respond to,’ Allen said. Allen says female City Council members are less likely to read agenda information and instead ask questions. He says it’s tempting to just tell them to read the packet, but ‘my daughter taught me the importance of being patient’ even when they may already know the answer to the question.”

Allen also cautioned against using too many numbers when working with women on the council. He said that while he would normally have presented arguments in financial terms, he learned that this did not work with female commissioners. “Mr. Manager, I don’t want to hear about the financial argument,” they would say. “I want to hear about how this impacts the whole community.” Allen also warned that it’s important to keep these things in mind when dealing with women at all levels of government, because more of them are starting to run for elected office, and that is only going to increase, because Hillary. “I submit to you if Hillary Clinton just runs, just runs for the office, you are going to see even greater numbers in leadership positions; if she wins, you will see even greater numbers starting at the bottom on top.” Can you imagine.

The city also invited a woman to speak on the topic: Dr. Miya Burt-Stewart, who owns a business development and marketing firm. According to Rockwell, Burt-Stewart’s talk drew partly from the book Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus, emphasizing that men act on facts, while women act on emotion, and that “’Men have egos, women have wish lists.'”

After watching the training session, Rockwell decided to get an even more expert opinion on whether the advice was as sexist and grossly overgeneralizing as it seemed, or if there was something to it. According to Rockwell: