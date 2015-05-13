U.K. Broadcaster Goes Full “Ex Machina” With Convincing Promo Offering Synthetic Humans For Sale

You’ve just settled in to watch some TV, got a drink, some snacks, a comfy spot on the couch, trying to ignore the ads about detergent, beer, and insurance when this comes on.

Robot butler, what now? Viewers who weren’t completely creeped out by that cyborg in the commercial walking the kids up to bed, were able to look up Persona Synthetics on their phones and see ads for the robots.

They could also visit a store in London’s Regent Street where Kinect-enabled robots reacted to movements of human visitors, who could in turn bid on the synthetic human robots, or “synths.” (there was also an an eBay auction.

The creepy, and timely stunt is an elaborate ad campaign for an upcoming Channel 4 show Humans.





Created by Channel 4’s in-house creative shop 4Creative, the campaign merged our world with the parallel present of the show, starring William Hurt and based on the Swedish hit Real Humans, where the latest hyped gadget is a Synth.

The question is, would you be disappointed or relieved it wasn’t real?

Humans will air in the U.S. on AMC.