From Happy People’s Habits to Google Maps’ Newest Rival: The Most Popular Stories In Leadership This Week

This week, we learned that personalized office design goes a long way for employee morale and sought advice on separating our personal lives from our day jobs.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of May 11.





It’s not easy to find the perfect job, but it is possible to make the most of the job you have. Whether its avoiding exceedingly negative people or committing to self-improvement, these are the highly effective habits of your happiest coworkers.





When it comes to office design, one size does not fit all and just because an open office layout works for one company, it may not be best for another. We touched on design concepts that vastly improve morale–and work ethic–in the modern office space.





Take it from Apple, it is not easy to outdo Google Maps. But that doesn’t mean competitors are giving up. Enter Citymaps, a four-year-old company whose founders, Elliot Cohen and Aaron Rudenstine, are ready and willing to take on the search giant with their more socially-inclined map service.





In this week’s Ask The Experts column, psychologist Art Markman discusses ways to “just say no” to checking office email at home and other habits that are blurring the line between our personal and professional lives.





Anyone can be a boss, but not everyone can be leader. Here, the three key differences between those who simply tell their employees what to do and those who set their employees on the path for more long-term success.