This Sculpture Points To The Nearest Costco, Monument, Or Satellite

Arrows instantly arouse curiosity. What is it pointing to, and who is doing the pointing? Artist Daniel Jolliffe‘s networked sculpture Nearest Costco, Monument or Satellite takes the form of a bunch of cheerfully colored arrows, all pointing in the of the nearest Costco, monument, or GPS satellite.

The sculpture has three modes, which will make it point towards one of the three aforementioned locations. At the installation’s current location in Wroclaw, Poland, it will point to a Costco in the U.K. and the Aleksander Fredro Statue, a Wroclaw tribute to a Polish comedy writer.

Jolliffe says he designed the sculpture to purposefully obscure its technological basis, hoping that people will focus on the concept. “I went to a lot of trouble to find certain colors for the sculptures and the cables in order to generate [that] visual feeling, [that] the zone of technological encounter is playful, non-threatening and hopefully beautiful,” he told We Make Money Not Art.

To pin down the locations of Costcos and satellites, Jolliffe uses GPS, but to locate monuments, the artist employs a more analog approach. First, he asks locals about the nearest points of interest, and chooses one for his piece to point to. “Once I decide which [monument], I ask two or three local people to [point to it] in real life,” he says. “After that I turn the way they pointed with their arms (the angle, basically) into code for the piece.”

By using an absurd combination of locations and making the sculpture fun to observe, Jolliffe hopes he can capture people’s attention and get them to think about the strange way we interact with space today. “So the piece is kind of elaborate joke, but it’s a serious one,” he says. “I think that within the quick and efficient access to location data that we have on our cell phones, there is something lost in the human experience.” Nearest Costco, Monument, or Satellite will be shown at the upcoming Sight & Sound festival in Montreal later this month.

