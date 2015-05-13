This Sunglasses Company Just Won Advertising With A Totally ’80s-Style Infomercial Shot On VHS

To launch their new line of sunglasses, the team at Scottish company Tens has created an infomercial ripped straight outta the ’80s–they even shot about half of the video on actual VHS tape.





“We knew it would be a challenge [to] make people pay attention,” says Tom Welsh, a Tens cofounder, about the company’s new frames. “We could’ve easily done a super-glossy commercial, but we were worried it would get breezed under the carpet by everyone.”

And nothing says “pay attention” quite like soft electro-rock, grainy footage, and random B-roll of all things ‘merican wet, hot, endless summer.

“We’re kind of obsessed by ’80s advertisements–it was a lot more relaxed and people could say things they can’t say nowadays,” Welsh says. “I think you Americans find us British quite cheesy! Especially with the kind of ’80s twist, we felt the American thing went hand in hand with the satirical element.”

See for yourself, sporto!