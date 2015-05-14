advertisement
Can Microsoft Get Its Groove Back? The Evolution Of The Brand In 3 Minutes

[Photos: DOUG WILSON/CORBIS (PAUL ALLEN AND BILL GATES); JP LAFFONT/SYGMA/CORBIS (YUE-KONG PAO); JOHN LUND/CORBIS (COMPUTER DIFFICULTIES); BOB ROWAN/PROGRESSIVE IMAGE/CORBIS (CAD/CAM OPERATOR); RALF-FINN HESTOFT/CORBIS (BILL GATES HOLDING WINDOWS SOFTWARE); KIT KITTLE/CORBIS (OFFICE WORKERS IN CUBICLES); JEREMY BEMBARON/SYGMA/CORBIS (LAUNCH OF WINDOWS 98 IN PARIS); ANN E YOW-DYSON/GETTY (1987 PC FORUM); PHIL CARRICK/GETTY (COMPUTER RAGE)]
By FastCo Studios

Over the years, Microsoft has brought us indispensable tools including Word and Internet Explorer, and amazing devices like the Xbox. But today, almost everyone you know has a computer in their pocket–and Microsoft is having trouble competing with Apple. Watch the above video to see how Microsoft has rebooted its marketing strategy to refresh the brand.

