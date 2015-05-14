How Beauty Startups Like Vênsette Are Profiting From The Instagram Economy

Josephine, my Vênsette makeup artist, holds my chin lightly as she scans my bare face. Dressed in a black smock, her dark hair pulled into a low bun, she raises none of the alarm bells (Lascivious lips! Heavy-rimmed eyes!) that the artists at department-store makeup counters tend to set off. She tells me that she got her first break in 2004, with a gig on the set of a Destiny’s Child music video.

Back then, music videos were one of the few outlets available to makeup artists. But the rise of red-carpet photo culture, fueled by Instagram, Pinterest, and innumerable gossip blogs, has spawned a parallel ecosystem of beauty services. Vênsette, which charges $200 to dispatch a hair and makeup artist to your door, is unabashedly among the most expensive.

Lauren Remington Platt Photo: courtesy of Vênsette

“Women already have a lot of things; they’re more interested in services,” says founder and CEO Lauren Remington Platt, a fixture on the New York City benefit circuit. “They’re willing to spend a lot on making their lives easier.”

Since Platt launched the company in 2011, apps for beauty-related services have exploded. Many, like StyleSeat, are similar to Opentable, with booking platforms that connect customers and salon appointments. Others, like Zeel (massages) and Blownaway (blow-outs) deliver specific services on demand, at home or work. Vênsette, with its premium pricing, is focused on a particular clientele: The time-strapped woman who expects to be photographed, and who’s willing to pay for consistently high service. Each of Vênsette’s 250 artists, Platt says, has at least five years of experience and trains for four days to learn the company’s menu of looks. Only one in 10 applicants passes her initial screening test.

The Vênsette app

“These are women who have very limited time,” Platt says of her customers, half of whom rebook within two months. Clients range from corporate executives to celebrities like Kendall Jenner. “Traveling to the salon, that’s time that a woman could be spending with her children or working. She’s not getting hair and makeup done because she’s frivolous; she understands that her appearance is a representation of herself. That blowout, that manicure–these are all things that are empowering women.”

Jewelry designer Cindy Chao, who attended last week’s Met Gala, is typical of Vênsette’s user base. “My trip to New York was so busy and traffic is so terrible. I wanted someone who could come to me so that I wouldn’t lose time running around town,” Chao says. For red carpet events, she relies on professional artists: “I try to relax and catch up on emails while they work their magic.”