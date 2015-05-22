How Director Brad Bird Brought Back Our Bright Future For “Tomorrowland”

Tomorrowland offers an engaging counterpoint to the Future Will Suck assumptions that have come to dominate sci-fi cinema from Blade Runner to Elysium and Interstellar. Instead, director Brad Bird infuses this PG-rated Disney spectacle with the kind of heart, humor and optimism that made his Oscar-winning animated features The Incredibles and Ratatouille so endearing–and successful.

Opening May 22, Tomorrowland follows a science-minded teenager, Casey (Britt Robertson), who glimpses a shiny futuristic city, courtesy of a 1964 World’s Fair souvenir pin, then joins cranky inventor Frank (George Clooney), stern 11-year old Athena (Raffey Cassidy) and sardonic futurist Nix (Hugh Laurie) on a quest to save the earth from self-destructing.

Bird wrote the movie with Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof, no stranger to worst-case scenarios from his script work on Prometheus, World War Z and HBO’s The Leftovers. “l loved talking to Damon about what happened to our vision of the future,” says Bird. “Why was it optimistic for a hundred years or more, and then suddenly over the last 20 or 30 years, it gradually turns dark? It’s as if we’re all passengers on a bus that we don’t want to be on instead of being in control of the bus.”

Speaking last week from his Bay Area home, Bird talked about the challenge of creating a city–and a story–that champions the bright vistas of Tomorrowland.





Signing on for Tomorrowland, which takes its name from a 1955 Disneyland attraction, Bird needed to devise an original, ever-evolving city of the future. “It’s funny because for this flashback in his first draft, Damon writes that Young Frank steps out into THE MOST AMAZING CITY YOU’VE EVER SEEN,” says Bird. “And it’s like, ‘Oh great, it’s really easy to type that, thanks pal! Because now I have to figure out what that is!’ So the notion of the city of the future was there, but like any big canvas story idea, a lot of development went into what we saw and how we saw it.”

Working with production designer Scott Chambliss (Star Trek: Into Darkness), Bird crafted a three-act portrait of urban futurism. At the 1964 World’s Fair, mid-century modernism takes flight when Young Frank sports a DIY jet pack cobbled together from an old Electrolux vacuum cleaner. “I love Electrolux,” Bird says. “The name is cool and it’s a beautiful piece of design like the Airstream trailer–practical but also inviting. I love that kind of design. When I go to New York and see the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s permanent collection, it’s like a a rejuvenator of your soul, whether it’s the Eames chair or anything designed by the Bauhaus guys like Walter Gropius and Le Corbusier. It was really fun to work on that version of the future with Scott Chambliss, who’s also a lover of timeless design.”

Avant garde architect Santiago Calatrava‘s ultra-sleek City of Arts and Sciences in Spain forms the backdrop for one of the movie’s most arresting sequences. “I made a decision early on to film Casey’s first visit to Tomorrowland in one take without a cut because I wanted it to feel like everything was happening at once,” Bird explains. “If you look in this direction, that’s fascinating, but you can’t look too long at it, because then you’ll miss some other thing, and why is the pin counting down, and do I have a limited time here and I better pay attention to this and AAARRGH! then it’s gone. I wanted to put the audience in the position of our lead character who’s trying to drink it all in at once.”