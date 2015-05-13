Heidi Klum Is The Next Celebrity Making A Career Change In New Wix Campaign

During the Super Bowl, many consumers met web services brand Wix for the first time . To get its message about helping small business owners build a professional web presence across loud and clear, the brand enlisted retired NFL stars to think about what they’d like to do in their post-football careers. Emmitt Smith’s line dancing bar, Terrell Owens’s cooking show, Larry Allen’s towing business, and Brett Favre’s perfectly named deli and butcher shop.

Now the brand continues its #ItsThatEasy theme with supermodel Heidi Klum. Here, in a spot created by Committee LA, Klum meets with her agent Rex Lee (Entourage)to go over some options. So far she’s got a shoe brand, a vacation site, a beer idea, and an Oscar-inspired line of men’s underwear (not to be confused with her other underwear brand). Even Rex has his own talent site.

The campaign aims to further its reach through social media and exclusive YouTube content, and actual websites created for each of the business ideas in the spot. Wix chief marketing officer Omer Shai says the biggest lesson the brand learned through its first Super Bowl campaign is to far beyond the TV.





“It’s not just about having a celebrity smile next to your logo, it’s about telling a story about your company and product that people can relate to,” says Shai. “Our Super Bowl campaign reached over 300 million people around the world because of all the various channels we used–made-for-web creative, behind-the-scenes footage, an intensive social media campaign and even websites for the businesses of our campaign’s stars. We did the same thing with Heidi, illustrating just how easy it is to take your business online.”

Pretty sure fake agent Rex would approve Klum promoting her real-life Heidi Intimates brand in this Sia music video.