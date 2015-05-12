It’s Official: Periscope Is The Future Of Silly Sports Protests

Periscope isn’t even two months old yet , and it’s already starting to impact how we see so many things: fires , boxing matches, social unrest. Now we can add one more thing to the list: sit-in protests staged by disgruntled sports fans.

Today, New England Patriots fans upset about the punishments handed down by the NFL in response to the Deflategate controversy, including the suspension of mega-star quarterback Tom Brady, staged a sit-in at the NFL headquarters in New York City. And naturally, somebody was there with their phone in the air to capture it all in real time.

NBC’s ProFootballTalk describes the scene:

The four protestors, all of whom are wearing Brady jerseys, first paraded in front of the building with signs before moving inside the building to stage a sit-it while handcuffed together.

A writer for Barstool Sports live-streamed the protest from his Periscope account. The video is no longer available, thanks to Periscope’s disappointing lack of video archiving. But suffice it to say that it was a dramatic scene of grassroots outrage bubbling over into an act of civil disobedience. Or just four dudes sitting around. It depends on how you look at it.