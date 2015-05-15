4 Essential Skills Good Managers Have

In 2009, Google embarked on an ambitious project to build a better manager. Dubbed Project Oxygen, the company turned its typically robust analysis and data mining capabilities inward, mining feedback surveys, employee awards, and performance reviews for clues to find out just what kind of behavior makes a good manager. The outcome of all this work was a list of “Eight Good Behaviors And Three Pitfalls.”

On first glance, Google’s list is almost comically full of management cliches. The New York Times referred to it as “a whiteboard gag from an episode of The Office.” But the truth is I’ve never found a more straightforward or more practical one-sheet reference. I find myself recommending it often for first-time managers.

The shift to management is essentially the shift from being responsible for your own set of tasks to being responsible for other people. I love using the word stewardship when talking about leadership. Stewardship is the careful and responsible management of something entrusted to you. In this case, think of yourself as the steward of your team and the company’s strategy.

In terms of practicing stewardship and taking responsibility for your team, of particular interest is Google’s Rule No 4:

Don’t be a sissy: Be productive and results-oriented. Focus on what employees want the team to achieve and how they can help achieve it. Help the team prioritize work and use seniority to remove roadbocks.

The term “sissy” leans a little too cozily toward bro-culture Valley norms for my tastes, but the point is well taken: Don’t be wishy-washy. Be tough. Focus on the outcomes. Do not fear big decisions. Use your clout as a boss to shepherd your team to success.

Your mission is pretty simple: to make the people around you more effective. The study of management, the act of learning how to manage, is figuring out just how to do that, through experience and the purposeful development of your own skills.