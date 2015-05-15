Editor’s Note: This article is one of the top 10 habits to adopt to be better at your job in 2016. See the full list here.

If you want to predict your chances of getting ahead at work, answer this one question: Are you well liked?

Likable people receive more job offers and promotions, they’re more likely to be forgiven when they make a mistake, and people do what they say because they’re deemed to be more credible.

Luckily, likability doesn’t rely on being the best-looking, smartest, or most outgoing person in the room. It’s much easier than that, and it’s something anyone can attain. You can improve your reputation by practicing these seven habits of likable people.

When you say positive things about other people, those words can rub off on you.

“People unconsciously attribute the qualities of people you talk about to you as well,” says Keith Rollag, professor of management at Babson College and author of What to Do When You’re New: How to Be Confident, Comfortable, and Successful in New Situations. “Psychologists call this ‘spontaneous trait transference.’”

If you rant on about how much of a self-absorbed jerk your boss is, they may walk away thinking you possess those qualities as well.

