New Girl’s Max Greenfield Stars In 25 New Sirloin Burger Ads For McDonald’s

Last week McDonald’s deep fried Twitter when it unveiled its new Hamburglar , sparking much roble-robling over whether the new bro-dad vibe was hot, hipster, or just creepy.





The fast feeder continues its campaign for the new Sirloin Third Pound Burger with an onslaught of ads created by Leo Burnett Chicago and starring New Girl‘s Max Greenfield. As McDonald’s VP Marketing, Joel Yashinsky told us, in just one day, the sitcom star shot 25 different spots dubbed “Lovin’ Reminders.” In the new spots, we learn he keeps mushrooms in his fanny pack, does not use the word slacks, and wouldn’t describe the new burger as “peachy” even if his mom does.





It continues a pretty busy brand year for Greenfield, who so far in 2015 has starred in a campaign for real estate site Trulia, and a web series for Axe body spray.