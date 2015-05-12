Today in Tabs: Wherein The Student Becomes The Master

[I’m traveling this week, so your first guest tabber is Bijan Stephen . Bijan was the first Tabs intern, and is currently a Tabs Senior Contributing Editor. He also works at some magazine . —Rusty]

teen internet slang:

wffdm – will fuck for dank memes

impj – it me papa john

bd9 – bush did 9/11

mrbttb – migos are better than the beatles — L.A.S (@SartoriallyInc) May 8, 2015

What up nerds? It me! I’m back!

I’ve missed you. I was reading over my old tabs the other day (collected online at FastCompany, your inboxes, & in your hearts), and I thought it was about time I dropped in to say hi. Happily, Rusty was already planning to Shirk His Duty and travel through time and space to The Big Apple. As I always say: For Tab Daddy so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Senior Contributing Editor, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting Tabs. (Cool fact: That’s in the Tabs charter.)

Anyway, to the News!

.@newyorker found a weird printing error in this week’s issue so i went ahead and fixed it: pic.twitter.com/4Ncp6A9daB — Hudson Hongo (@hudsonhongo) May 12, 2015

News 1: There was some sort of tech deal that happened today? Verizon & AOL, sitting in a tree, d-i-s-r-u-p-t-i-n-g.

News 2: There is only a single direction. Wanna know something sweet? According to Breaking Bad’s Uncertainty Principle, you can never know the velocity AND position of a 1D member (because if you could they’d be crushed under a swarm of teenage bodies/hormones).

News 3: Racism? Some NYC landlords are still cool with it. Sick.