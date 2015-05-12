Clash Of Clans Calls In The Cavalry For An Adorably Explosive New Campaign

There may be no sign of AngryNeeson52 , but a new series of ads for mobile gaming phenomenon Clash of Clans takes us back to the battlefield.

This time instead of clashing atop a piano, Hog Rider uses his powers of falsetto to call in the cavalry, profess his love of balloons and join an unexpectedly electric dance party.

The ads, created by agency Barton F. Graf 9000, continue the brand’s impressive run of viral hits, gaining millions of YouTube views in their first 24 hours online. It’s as if every time Clash of Clans posts something, fans around the world hear the call: “Hog Ridaaaaaaaaaahz!!!”