“The Entire Internet, One Click Away!” See The Best Of Those Amazing Old AOL Commercials

In honor of Verizon’s $4.4 billion acquisition of AOL, we dug up some of AOL’s most optimistic, most embarrassing commercials from the early days of the Internet, back when that dial-up tone was not ironic.
1995: “All you need is a computer and a regular phone line. They send you the software and give you 10 free hours to check it out!”
1995: Featuring the 2001 theme and David Cross. Need we say more?
1996: “Can you believe what’s possible these days? Email with color and pictures! Your own personalized newspaper!” The Jetsons theme really puts it over the top.
1999: “What will they think of next?!”
2003: As if we could ever forget those AOL CDs.
And here’s a bonus tip of our hats to AOL’s new parents: Verizon’s first commercial featuring the “Can you hear me now” guy.