advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

“The Entire Internet, One Click Away!” See The Best Of Those Amazing Old AOL Commercials

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

In honor of Verizon’s $4.4 billion acquisition of AOL, we dug up some of AOL’s most optimistic, most embarrassing commercials from the early days of the Internet, back when that dial-up tone was not ironic.

advertisement

1995: “All you need is a computer and a regular phone line. They send you the software and give you 10 free hours to check it out!”

1995: Featuring the 2001 theme and David Cross. Need we say more?

1996: “Can you believe what’s possible these days? Email with color and pictures! Your own personalized newspaper!” The Jetsons theme really puts it over the top.

1999: “What will they think of next?!”

2003: As if we could ever forget those AOL CDs.

And here’s a bonus tip of our hats to AOL’s new parents: Verizon’s first commercial featuring the “Can you hear me now” guy.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life