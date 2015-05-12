“The Entire Internet, One Click Away!” See The Best Of Those Amazing Old AOL Commercials

In honor of Verizon’s $4.4 billion acquisition of AOL , we dug up some of AOL’s most optimistic, most embarrassing commercials from the early days of the Internet, back when that dial-up tone was not ironic.

1995: “All you need is a computer and a regular phone line. They send you the software and give you 10 free hours to check it out!”

1995: Featuring the 2001 theme and David Cross. Need we say more?

1996: “Can you believe what’s possible these days? Email with color and pictures! Your own personalized newspaper!” The Jetsons theme really puts it over the top.